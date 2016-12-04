 
 

Fast, wheel-to-wheel racing action at an affordable cost – that’s what makes 2 Litre hot Rod racing so popular on the ovals of England and Northern Ireland. These space-framed cars run on control Hoosier tyres, and are confined to the Ford 2L Pinto engine, making them a cost effective way of getting the thrills that hot rod racing brings. Around £15,000 can put one of these machines on track, with close racing guaranteed at every meeting. The “2 Litres” have been around Spedeworth Raceways for some time, racing across the southern English raceways and in East Anglia, whilst 2009 has also seen the formula spread its’ wings to the Incarace promotion in the Midlands. The formula has also had a strong base in Northern Ireland for many years, with the best each country has to offer battling it out in the major championships each season.
 
 
 



Added: 04 Jan 2017
George Turiccki takes Winternational

George Turiccki won the 2017 Winternational at a wet Wimbledon on New Years Day. Gavin Botfield was second with Dan Smith third. George also took Heat 2. Chris Crane took Heat 1.

Heat 1 - 75 Chris Crane, 8, 303, 186, 565, 118, 110, 30, 96, 280.
Heat 2 - 186 George Turiccki, 110, 565, 303, 118, 280, 75, 96, 30, 228.
Winternational - 186 George Turiccki, 303 Gavin Botfield, 565 Daniel Smith, 75, 118, 8, 113, 280, 110, 30.
Added: 30 Dec 2016
Winternational Booking List 01/01/17

14 Hot Rods are currently booked in to contest the Winternational at Wimbledon on New Years Day. The action starts at 2pm.
Added: 23 Dec 2016
Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas and a winning New Year to everyone.
Added: 06 Dec 2016
Hoosier Tires Final Wimbledon 04/12/16

The Hoosier Tire Series final took place at Wimbledon on 04/12/16. The Final was the first race of the evening, lined up in points order. World Champion Dan Smith took the final from series leader Martin Codling with Gavin Botfield in third.
Tyler Wilkin took Heat 1 and Kevin Randell took Heat 2.
Well done to Martin Codling for winning the series, with Dan Smith second and Lewis Shelley third.
Thank you to Hoosier Tires for sponsoring the series.

Brett

Final - 565 Dan Smith, 30 Martin Codling, 303 Gavin Botfield, 330, 186, 310, 8, 66, 96, 87.
Heat 1 - 330 Tyler Wilkin, 66, 745, 186, 303, 96, 565, 87, 30, 310.
Heat 2 - 96 Kevin Randell, 66, 303, 87, 30, 328, 186, 330, 228, NOF.
Added: 01 Dec 2016
Hoosier Grand Final Booking List 04/12

The Hoosier Grand Final takes place at Wimbledon this Sunday. There are 14 drivers booked in, including the return of Jason Busby. Martin Codling leads the series with 293 points, with Lewis Shelley in second with 279 and Dan Smith third with 265. The action starts at 5.30pm.
